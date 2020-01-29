Penn National Gaming makes big bet on Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) lands a 36% stake in Barstool Sports through an investment of $163M in cash and convertible preferred stock.

Barstool Sports has a significant presence in online sports coverage and 66M unique monthly visitors.

Under the agreement, Penn National will be Barstool Sports' exclusive gaming partner for up to 40 years and have the sole right to utilize the Barstool Sports brand for all of the company's online and retail sports betting and iCasino products.

Penn's initial investment is comprised of ~$135M in cash and $28M in shares of non-voting convertible preferred stock. After three years, Penn will increase its ownership to ~50% with an incremental investment of ~$62M.

Penn sees Barstool Sports as an ideal partner as it grows the sports betting business.

PENN +3.40% premarket to $27.10.

Source: Press Release