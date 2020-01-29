Textron +3% on Q4 beats, raises revenue guidance

EPS of $1.11, down 3% from a year ago.

Sales by segment: Aviation +11%; Bell +16%; Textron Systems +16%; Industrial -8%.

"Textron Aviation saw double digit revenue growth in the quarter driven largely by initial deliveries of our new Citation Longitude, reflecting our continued investment in new products," said CEO Scott Donnelly. "We also saw growth from strong commercial volume at Bell."

Outlook for 2020: Revenues are expected of approximately $14B, up from $13.6B. Full-year earnings per share is forecast to be in a range of $3.50 to $3.70.

TXT +2.9% premarket

Q4 results