DelMar Pharma up 16% premarket on positive VAL-083 data

Nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) is up 16% premarket on modest volume on the heels of the publication of previously announced preliminary data from a single-arm, open-label Phase 2 study evaluating VAL-083, combined with radiotherapy, for the first-line treatment of newly-diagnosed patients with MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme. The results are in the February issue of Glioma.

In 22 patients who completed at least one cycle of treatment, median progression-free survival (PFS) was 9.9 months (confidence interval: 7.3 - 12.0 months).

Median PFS was 10.4 months (CI: 6.0 - 12.0 months) in 18 patients who initially received the intended treatment dose.

An expansion phase will enroll up to 20 additional participants.

Orphan Drug-tagged VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol) is a small molecule chemotherapeutic, specifically, a bifunctional alkylating agent that kills cancer cells by breaking up DNA.