Banco Santander +4.6% on outlook for CET1

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) jumps 4.6% in premarket trading after the bank expects common equity tier 1 — a closely watched capital measure — of close to 12% by the end of this year.

During Q4, CET1 improved to 11.65% from 11.30% at the end of Q3.

Q4 underlying EPS of €0.116 (US$0.13) fell from €0.121 in Q3.

Q4 net interest income of €8.84B (~$9.72B) increased 0.4% Q/Q.

Q4 underlying net operating income of €6.62B fell 1.8% Q/Q.

Q4 underlying return on tangible equity of 11.63% fell from 12.19% in Q3.

