Fresnillo 2019 output falls on Noche Buena mine closure, and lower grade ore

Fresnillo's (OTCPK:FNLPF) annual gold and silver production fell, due to phasing out of its the Noche Buena mine and lower-grade output from Saucito and San Julián projects in Mexico

Produced 875.9 koz of gold in 2019, down 5.1% Y/Y and annual silver output also slipped 11.6% to 54.6 koz.

Gold production at Noche Buena decreased 35.6% sequentially due to a lower volume of ore processed, recovery rate and ore grade as heavier than expected rainfall during November and December which impeded operations; gold production decreased 23.9% Y/Y because of lower volumes of ore processed.

The company reiterates its targets for 2020, with silver production expected to be in the range of 51-56 moz and gold output in the range of 815-900 koz.