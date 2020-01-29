CVS Health debuts $0 patient cost option for diabetics

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announces that CVS Caremark, its pharmacy benefit manager, is now offering diabetic members a new solution, RxZERO, that enables employers and health plan sponsors to leverage formulary and plan design approaches to offer all categories of diabetes medications, including meds for type 2 diabetes, with no co-pays for their members without raising costs for the plan sponsor or increasing premiums or deductibles for all plan members.

CVS Caremark says the average out-of-pocket cost per year for diabetes drugs for members is $467.24.