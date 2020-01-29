Ingersoll-Rand -2% on Q4 miss, GDI deal on track

Adjusted continuing EPS of $1.40, up 6% from a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Climate +6%; Industrial +8%.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) "remains on track to complete its proposed Reverse Morris Trust transaction in early 2020 to combine the Industrial segment with Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI), creating a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions," reads a statement from the company. "The transaction will simultaneously create a pure-play global leader in climate technologies for buildings, homes and transportation, named Trane Technologies. It is anticipated that Trane Technologies will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TT."

IR -2.2% premarket

Q4 results