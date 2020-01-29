Progressive December NPE rises 39% Y/Y

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) December EPS available to common shareholders of 78 cents vs. 9 cents in the year-ago period.

Q4 EPS to $1.81 vs. 44 cents in Q4 2018.

December net premiums earned of $3.54B rose 39% Y/Y.

December combined ratio of 89.4% improved from 89.5% a year ago.

For the quarter, net premiums earned of $9.90B increased 21% Y/Y and combined ratio of 92.4% improved from 92.5% a year ago.

Company-wide policies in force of 22.36M rose 10% Y/Y, with total personal auto policies in force of 14.86M up 11%.

Operating results include five weeks of underwriting activity for December 2019 and 14 weeks for Q4 2019 vs. four weeks and 13 weeks for the same periods in 2018, respectively.

Excluding the additional week, net premiums earned growth would have been 12% for both December and Q4.