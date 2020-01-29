PG&E wins more than two-thirds support for noteholder RSA

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +2.7% pre-market after saying it has entered into joinder agreements with additional holders of senior notes for the restructuring support agreement with noteholders announced last week.

The utility says the noteholder RSA now has the support of more than two-thirds in principal amount of holders of two key classes of utility debt, its short-term senior notes and its longer-term, high coupon senior notes.

PG&E still must win backing for its exit plan from California's Gov. Newsom, who has threatened a state takeover of the utility.