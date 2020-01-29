McDonald's capex spending higher than expectations

Shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) have gone in reverse in the premarket session after the company's 8-K filing showed a higher level of SG&A expenses and capital expenditures than analysts projected.

McDonald's expects 2020 SG&A expenses to increase about 5% to 7% as the company invests in new technology and absorbs costs related to the worldwide owner/operator convention in Q2.

McDonald's on store openings: "Globally, we expect to open roughly 1,400 restaurants. We will spend approximately $800 million in our wholly owned markets to open 400 restaurants and our developmental licensee and affiliated markets will contribute capital towards the remaining 1,000 restaurant openings in their respective markets. The Company expects about 1,000 net restaurant additions in 2020."

SEC 8-K filing

MCD -0.15% premarket to $210.14.

Previously: McDonald's EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)

Previously: Comparable sales shine for McDonald's (Jan. 29)