J&J enters coronavirus fray with planned vaccine

In what it calls a "multi-pronged" response to the coronavirus outbreak, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces that unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies has initiated activities to develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV, the virus causing the current contagion.

The vaccine program will leverage Janssen's AdVac and PER.C6 technologies that provide the ability to rapidly upscale production, the same technologies behind its vaccines for Ebola, Zika, RSV and HIV.

The company's efforts will include a review of known pathways in coronavirus pathophysiology to determine if previously tested drugs can help patients survive infection and reduce the severity of disease in non-lethal cases.

It has also donated 300 boxes of HIV med Prezcobix (darunavir/cobicistat) to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center and Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University for use in research to support efforts in finding a solution against 2019-nCoV. An additional 50 boxes have been provided to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for laboratory-based investigations (drug-screening for antiviral properties against 2019-nCoV).