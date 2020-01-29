Analysts ding Xilinx for light outlook, workforce cut

Deutsche Bank (Hold) says the Q4 guidance weakness in the Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) earnings report comes from 5G and data center, two key areas for the long-term secular growth thesis.

The firm remains concerned "that questions about its secular growth rate may persist and thereby limit share price upside in the near-term."

Cowen (Market Perform) writes that the big news was the 7% workforce reduction, which the firm "didn't see coming and given the stock reaction neither did most investors."

Citi (Neutral) says the guidance was even weaker than expected, "and it's not getting better."

Citi lowers its XLNX target from $95 to $90, expecting revenue headwinds to continue due to the ASIC replacement cycle and the company's "overly aggressive" long-term growth target.