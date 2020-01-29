Buffett sells his newspaper group

Warren Buffett, who had a newspaper route as a kid, will no longer own newspapers. Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will acquire Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) BH Media Group's publications and The Buffalo News for $140M in cash.

Berkshire Hathaway, though, is providing $576M in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate.

The proceeds from the Berkshire financing will be used to pay for the acquisition, refinance Lee’s ~$400M of existing debt, and provide enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s revolving credit facility.

LEE is up 54% premarket.

After the deal closes, Berkshire Hathaway will be Lee's sole lender.

BHMG owns the print and digital operations of 30 daily newspapers, as well as more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. BHMG had 2019 revenues of $373.4M and adjusted EBITDA of $47.4M.

Lee has managed BHMG's publications since July 2018 under a management agreement.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings; Lee expects to realize $20M-25M annual revenue and cost synergies.