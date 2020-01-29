Norfolk Southern +6% after operating ratio shines

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) trades higher in premarket trading after Q4 operating revenue matched expectations.

Total carloads were down 9.0% for the quarter vs. -7.8% consensus expectation. Revenue per carload was up 2.0%. The company recorded a 21% drop in coal revenue during the quarter and 7% decline in intermodal revenue.

Standing out in the reports was NSC's railway operating ratio, which came in at 64.2% vs. 65.9% consensus.

"The momentum we're carrying into 2020 will support continued value creation as we remain dedicated to the operational transformation of our business while ensuring we have a platform for growth as we look beyond the current freight cycle," says CEO James Squire on the track ahead.

Shares of Norfolk Southern are up 5.98% premarket to $217.00 (52-week high).

