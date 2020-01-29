Lakeland promotes COO Roberson to CEO
Jan. 29, 2020 9:23 AM ETLakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)LAKEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) names current COO Charles Roberson as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1, succeeding Chris Ryan, who has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Chairman.
- Roberson also is appointed to the company's board, bringing the total membership to six.
- He has served as COO since 2019 and as a member of the company's management team since 2004.
- Ryan has been CEO since 2003 after joining Lakeland through an initial involvement via a venture investment in 1984.
- Lakeland says the COO slot will remain vacant for the time being, as it evaluates the need for the position.