Jan. 29, 2020
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) names current COO Charles Roberson as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1, succeeding Chris Ryan, who has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Chairman.
  • Roberson also is appointed to the company's board, bringing the total membership to six.
  • He has served as COO since 2019 and as a member of the company's management team since 2004.
  • Ryan has been CEO since 2003 after joining Lakeland through an initial involvement via a venture investment in 1984.
  • Lakeland says the COO slot will remain vacant for the time being, as it evaluates the need for the position.
