Knight-Swift Transportation +6% off strong guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) runs up a 5.59% premarket gain after issuing a positive outlook.

The trucking company sees Q1 of $0.35 to $0.38 vs. $0.37 consensus and full-year EPS of $2.00 to $2.15 vs. $2.03 consensus.

KNX's industry view: "While the truckload freight environment remains competitive, evidence of capacity rationalization is mounting, including impacts from trucking company business failures, lower Class 8 new truck orders, further weakening of Class 8 used tractor values,growing Class 8 used inventories, and contraction in trucking employment. Capacity rationalization may further accelerate given the mild freight seasonality that is typical in the first quarter, significant insurance cost inflation, and the new regulatory introduction of the CDL Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, which we believe will foster a more favorable freight environment in the second half of 2020."

Previously: Knight-Swift Transportation EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)