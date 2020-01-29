Sell-side shrugs off AT&T's mixed quarter

Evercore (In-Line, $40 target) notes that AT&T's (NYSE:T) fourth quarter pay TV customer loss was "higher than anticipated," but didn't see much in the report that should significantly move the stock.

The overall print was modestly better than Evercore expected, largely due to organic performance at Warner Media.

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $42 target) says that the operational metrics across the entertainment group continued to miss estimates despite upside revenue and EBITDA.

The firm also highlights that broadband net adds worsened, which AT&T attributed to heavily discounted IP broadband plans.