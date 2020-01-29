Nasdaq Q4 revenue helped by acquisitions, non-trading segments

Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.3%) Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.27 and improved from $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 net revenue of $646M exceeds consensus of $641.7M rose from $645M in the year-ago quarter.
Reflects organic growth in non-trading segments and new revenue from acquisitions, mostly offset by a decrease in market services revenue, negative impact from divestitures, and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.
Sees 2020 non-GAAP operating expense of $1.31B-$1.36B and non-GAAP tax rate of 25.5%-27.5%.
Q4 non-GAAP operating expenses of $311M fell from $315M a year earlier; for the year non-GAAP operating expenses of $1.24B increased from $1.21B.
Q4 non-GAAP operating margin of 48% fell from 50% in Q3 and 49% in Q4 2018.
Q4 market services net revenue of $225M, down 10% against a strong year-ago quarter market by high volatility.
Q4 corporate services revenue of $129M rose 5% Y/Y.
Q4 information services revenue of $194M rose 4% Y/Y.
Q4 market technology revenue of $98M, up 29% Y/Y, helped by the acquisition of Cinnober and 12% organic growth.
