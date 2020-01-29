China overhang weighs on Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is down 1.83% in early trading as investors take in the company's Q4 report and guidance update.

BTIG says it's keeping a Neutral rating in place on SBUX with the impact of the chain closing half it stores in China due to the coronavirus hard to measure.

"The magnitude of the financial impact is very difficult to gauge at this point, the duration of the closures remains unknown and we believe Starbucks continues to pay its partners (employees) despite the store closures. Given the uncertainty regarding the timing of store reopening and the pace of sales recovery once they do, Starbucks is refraining from updating its financial guidance at this time," writes Peter Saleh.

Saleh still expects Starbucks to generate FY20 EPS of $3.05 vs. $3.04 consensus.

