Apple leads stocks higher after strong results

Stocks are off to another higher start following a batch of high-profile earnings reports, brushing off coronavirus concerns; Dow +0.5%, S&P 500 and Nasdaq both +0.1%.
Apple (+1.9%) headlines the group, reporting record revenue and a return to profit growth in the latest quarter with strong sales of its flagship smartphone as well as apps and AirPods wireless earbuds.
Boeing (+2.4%), General Electric (+7.1%), McDonald's (+1.9%) and Dow Inc. (+4.7%) rank among other post-earnings gainers, but semiconductor names AMD (-7%) and Xilinx (-9.1%) open in the red.
European bourses trade higher, with France's CAC +0.7%, Germany's DAX +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2%; in Asia, Japan' Nikkei +0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng -2.8%, while China's Shanghai Composite remains closed.
An early look at the S&P sectors shows industrials (+0.9%) in the lead on back of strength in Boeing and GE.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.43% and the 10-year 2 bps lower to 1.62%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.14.
WTI March crude oil +0.1% to $53.54/bbl.
Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA petroleum inventories