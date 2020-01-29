Apple leads stocks higher after strong results

Stocks are off to another higher start following a batch of high-profile earnings reports, brushing off coronavirus concerns; Dow +0.5% , S&P 500 and Nasdaq both +0.1% .

Apple ( +1.9% ) headlines the group, reporting record revenue and a return to profit growth in the latest quarter with strong sales of its flagship smartphone as well as apps and AirPods wireless earbuds.

Boeing ( +2.4% ), General Electric ( +7.1% ), McDonald's ( +1.9% ) and Dow Inc. ( +4.7% ) rank among other post-earnings gainers, but semiconductor names AMD ( -7% ) and Xilinx ( -9.1% ) open in the red.

European bourses trade higher, with France's CAC +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan' Nikkei +0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng -2.8% , while China's Shanghai Composite remains closed.

An early look at the S&P sectors shows industrials ( +0.9% ) in the lead on back of strength in Boeing and GE.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.43% and the 10-year 2 bps lower to 1.62%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.14.

WTI March crude oil +0.1% to $53.54/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA petroleum inventories