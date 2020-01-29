Maker of disposable e-cigs to halt sales of fruity flavors

Although the FDA's plan to ban certain sweet and fruit-flavored pod-based e-cigarettes does not apply to disposable e-cigs, NJOY Holdings, the maker of top-selling NJOY Daily, has decided to halt sales in the U.S. of its fruit-flavored products.

Lawmakers and anti-vaping activists are concerned that its flavors like tropical twist and apple melon will lure young people to the throwaway devices despite the relatively high unit cost of $5.99.

Disposable products account for ~3% of U.S. e-cig sales according to Nielsen.

NJOY's watermelon and blueberry refills for its pod-based e-cig, NJOY Ace, will be banned. Fruity flavors account for ~70% of the company's sales. It will stop shipping all products, except tobacco and menthol flavors, when the FDA restrictions take effect next week.

