Nomura lowers estimates on Carnival

Carnival (CCL -0.1% ) confirmed that it has five ships impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The management team notes that it has suspended cruise operations from Chinese ports between January 25 and February 4.

Carnival expects an EPS hit of $0.03 to $0.04, including the impact of fewer Chinese nationals sailing on cruises elsewhere.

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis has a breakdown on the potential impact on Carnival's Q1 numbers.

"We expect 1Q EPS of $0.35, meaningfully below the consensus of $0.49 and management’s guidance of $0.47-$0.51. Our lower estimate is due to impacts from higher fuel prices ($0.05), Coronavirus ($0.03), and an EPS headwind from the December 20, 2019, ship collision ($0.02). We expect the Street to reduce estimates to include the impact of the Coronavirus and higher fuel prices over the coming days."

Nomura keeps a Neutral rating on CCL.