Airlines slash flights to China

American Airlines Group (AAL +0.7%) is cancelling flights from LAX to Shanghai and Beijing from February 9 to March 27,
Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) is reportedly cancelling all flights into China.
British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY) has stopped all direct flights to and from Mainland China.
United Airlines (UAL -0.8%) suspended flights from February 1-8 due to a "significant" decline in demand.
Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY) is reducing capacity to China by 50%.
Flight cancellations are also pouring in from carriers China Eastern Airlines (CEA +2%) , China Southern Airlines (ZNH +2.4%), Asiana Airlines (OTC:ASAIF), Jeju Air, Finnair Oyj (OTC:FNNNF), Lion Air, Jetstar Airways and Air Macau.