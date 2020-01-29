Airlines slash flights to China

American Airlines Group (AAL +0.7% ) is cancelling flights from LAX to Shanghai and Beijing from February 9 to March 27,

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) is reportedly cancelling all flights into China.

British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY) has stopped all direct flights to and from Mainland China.

United Airlines (UAL -0.8% ) suspended flights from February 1-8 due to a "significant" decline in demand.

Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY) is reducing capacity to China by 50%.