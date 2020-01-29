BofA sees near-term headwinds for Hasbro

Bank of America starts off coverage on Hasbro (HAS -0.1% ) with a Neutral rating.

Analyst Bryan Goldberg calls the company's ownership of ~1.5K play-oriented brands a strategic asset in the fragmenting landscape, but sees some near-term headwinds.

"We value the shares using a 21.2x multiple on normalized PF CY22E EPS (including the recent ETO acquisition), implying 23.9x CY20 P/E on a PV basis. Our segment weighted multiple reflects a premium vs. toy manufacturing peers while also factoring in lower multiple film & TV and higher multiple gaming initiatives. Although we view HAS' story-led approach towards monetizing IP quite favorably over the long term, we believe possible muted 4Q19 holiday sales, hangover from the U.S./China trade war and/or tough 2020 Disney product comps may limit relative share price potential vs. our M&E coverage over the near-to-medium term."

BofA's price target of $117 is derived from a weighted average blend of toy manufacturing, M&E and digital gaming multiples, as applied to the company's normalized EPS and EBITDA potential in 2022 estimates, discounted back to 2020 estimates. The average sell-side PT on Hasbro is $114.21.