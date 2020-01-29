Skyline Champion slips 10% post Q3 results

Skyline Champion (SKY -10.1% ) reported Q3 revenue below expectations; down by 3.5% Y/Y to $342.24M. Net income increased 62% Y/Y to $17M.

U.S. factory-built homes sold increased 0.3% to 5,033, which was offset by 2% decrease in average selling price per U.S. home sold to $60,600. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold decreased to 276 homes compared to 329 homes in the prior-year third quarter.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 188 bps to 20.1%; Gross profit expansion was driven by material pricing from synergies, market normalization and rationalization of product offerings.

Operating margin expanded by 243 bps to 6.9%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 12.6% Y/Y to $29.75M’ and margin expanded by 125 bps to 8.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $73.08M, compared to $51.92M a year ago.

Total backlog was $133M as of December 28, 2019 compared to $181M as of December 29, 2018.

