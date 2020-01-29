Shell, Eni helped at trial as witness fails to back Nigerian bribe charges

A key witness failed to corroborate corruption allegations at the heart of the trial of Eni (NYSE:E) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) over a Nigerian oil deal, potentially assisting the companies' defense in the case.

According to Bloomberg, testimony from a retired Nigerian police officer at a court in Milan offered no evidence to back up claims from former a Eni manager that the proceeds from the 2011 deal were distributed as cash bribes.

At the center of the case is the $1.1B payment Shell and Eni made to the Nigerian government for oil license 245 in the Gulf of Guinea; prosecutors allege most of the money was redistributed as bribes to company and government officials in the country.