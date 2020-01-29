Airbnb backs creating EU digital regulator

Airbnb (AIRB) backs calls for an EU digital regulator after winning a case classifying the company as an online platform rather than a property agent.

The company says the regulator should weigh on in the EU's proposed Digital Services Act, which hopes to upgrade safety rules for online platforms and services.

Chris Lehane, Airbnb's SVP of Global Policy and Communications: "While our thinking on this topic is still in its early stages ... we are clear that we support calls for a single European oversight body for digital services. We strongly believe that housing policy and regulations of short-term rentals within that does need to take place at the local level."

Airbnb plans to go public this year.