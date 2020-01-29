Live from Boeing's conference call

"I'm confident we'll manage the situation in the right way," new Boeing (BA +2.4% ) CEO Dave Calhoun says on a conference call, adding that he's "optimistic about the future."

"Our primary focus remains on returning the 737 MAX to service, safely... the FAA and global authorities will determine this process."

"We estimate the un-grounding of the 737 MAX will occur in mid-2020. We'll get it done, and get it done the right way."

"The impact of the coronavirus on near-term traffic growth is clearly a watch item this year," adds CFO Greg Smith. "Although we have not seen a direct impact on the value proposition of the 737 MAX in the marketplace, we will continue to monitor the market dynamics this creates.

"We are pleased with the recent announcement of the 'phase one' deal between the U.S. and China, and we're proud that Boeing airplanes will continue to be part of this valued relationship."

Melius Research: What's your level of confidence that longer-term MAX pricing won't be materially impacted by what you've seen, or just can you expand on that comment for us?

First go to the backlog and, you know, we got 4,440 aircraft in backlog. This has been a very challenging time obviously for our customers. Folks want the airplane, and in the value proposition, the airplane brings in the market is unchanged.

Bank of America: You've mentioned a couple of times that you're focusing on the culture of the company. How do you change the culture in a big organization?

The MCAS design failed to deal with the boundary condition in an environment we should've known something about. The regulators made the same mistake. I don't think the culture contributed to that miss - I think disciplines did. The horrible IMs that people would like to think all of Boeing writes was really relegated to a relatively small group of folks.