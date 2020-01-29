Diana Shipping announces the sale of the m/v Norfolk and a new time charter contract for m/v Maia

Diana Shipping (DSX -1.1% ) has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2002-built vessel “Norfolk”, with delivery to the buyer latest by February 25, 2020, for a sale price of $9.35M.

Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, the company has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International S.A., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maia for the gross charter rate $11,200 per day for a period of minimum 14 months to about 16 months.

The new charter will commence today.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$4.7M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.