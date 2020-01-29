Amazon, Deliveroo argue against UK antitrust probe

The UK Competition and Markets Authority releases the initial submission from Amazon (AMZN +0.5% ) and Deliveroo, which argues that the antitrust probe "does not produce any credible evidence of existing competition" between the companies.

The pair says the probe "largely focuses on notional loss of potential future competition."

Sky sources had previously reported that Amazon and Deliveroo had called the investigation "speculative and not supported by evidence."

Amazon closed its UK operations for Amazon Restaurants in 2018 and shuttered the entire business last year.

Last May, Amazon led a $575M funding round for Deliveroo with a reported $500M stake.

The investment is frozen pending the outcome of the antitrust investigation.