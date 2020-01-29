Goldman sets out three-year goals at investor day

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.5% ) sets out medium-term (defined as three years) financial targets of greater than 13% ROE and greater than 14% ROTE, ~60% efficiency ratio, and 13%-13.5% CET1 ratio.

For 2019, ROTE was 10.6%, efficiency ratio was 68.1%, and CET1 ratio was 13.3% at Dec. 31, 2019.

Longer term, GS seeks returns in the mid-teens or higher as Transaction Banking and Consumer Banking mature and as the firm expands third-party Alternatives Investing business and Wealth Management, said Chairman and CEO David Solomon.

President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron outlines five-plus year opportunities in its four growth businesses: