Dow Inc. +5% as Q4 earnings report better than feared

Dow Inc. (DOW +4.7% ) powers higher after exceeding analyst projections for Q4 earnings and revenues, helped by higher volumes in Asia and cost cuts.

Dow shares had slumped ~12% over the past week, reflecting the company's significant exposure to the Chinese economy amid the coronavirus outbreak as well as expectations of a disappointing Q4 report.

The company says it reduced costs by $35M in the quarter and by more than $160M in the full year and will make further cuts in 2020.

Dow says it experienced double‐digit demand growth in Asia Pacific within its Packaging and Specialty Plastics segment, the company's largest business at ~47% of revenue.

Leading into the Chinese New Year, Dow saw strong demand, with many customers either maintaining or buying additional inventory, CFO Howard Ungerleider says.

Q4 net sales and volume fell by a respective 18% and 3% in Packaging and Specialty Plastics, mostly due to lower hydrocarbon co‐product sales attributable to planned turnaround actions at its ethylene production facility in Europe.

Dow's next largest segment, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, saw Q4 revenues drop 14%, as volumes rose but prices fell for polyurethanes, causing the segment's operating EBIT margin to contract by 220 bps Y/Y.

On the coronavirus outbreak, Ungerleider says it is "too soon to tell" the impact but that it could turn out positive for Dow's business since the company supplies to the medical and health sectors.