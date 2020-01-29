Wedbush sees Wexner exit as positive for L Brands

Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding sees a potential exit by Les Wexner from the L Brands (LB +13.1% ) management team as a step in the right direction for both Victoria's Secret and L Brands as a whole.

Redding stays on the sidelines with L Brands while she waits for the VS brand to resonate with consumer again.

"In our view, shares near historical lows may start to look attractive to long-term deep value investors, but we remain Neutral until we see concrete evidence of sustained markdown stabilization and product resonating with shoppers," writes Redding.

