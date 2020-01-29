Fidelity allows trading of fractional shares in bid for millennials

The competition among online brokerages to lure new clients continues beyond the elimination of online trading commissions; now, you don't even have to trade a whole share.

Closely held Fidelity Investments follows Schwab in allowing real-time trading of fractional shares for stocks and ETFs. And they're both competing with such startups as Robinhood for millennial clients.

This "dollar-based trading" allows investors to trade as little as 0.001 of a share using Fidelity's mobile app for iOS and Android.

Fidelity will execute all fractional trades in real-time during market hours and emphasizes that customers will always know the share price, "unlike some firms that execute fractional trades at the end of a trading day or wait for multiple orders to add up to full shares."

Previously: Schwab to enable fractional share trading (Oct. 17, 2019)