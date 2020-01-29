Unifi tumbles 22% post Q2 earnings miss

Unifi (UFI -22.1% ) reported Q2 results below expectations; revenue increased by 1.1% and net income fell by 65.1% Y/Y to $409k.

Net sales by segments: Polyester $82.75M (-3.5% Y/Y); Nylon $17.08M (-24.6% Y/Y); Brazil $20.86M (-13.9% Y/Y); Asia $47.92M (+40.9% Y/Y); and Others $879k (-13.6% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 80 bps to 9.2%.

Operating income improved to $2.56M, from a loss of $797k last year.

Adj. EBITDA was $8.89M (+83% Y/Y) and margin improved by 235 bps to 5.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $28.64M, compared to cash used of $3.97M a year ago.

FY20 Outlook, revised: Sales volumes growth 10%-13%; Net sales $700M - $715M; operating income $20M - $23M (prior $22M to $27M); Adj. EBITDA $44M - $47M (prior $47M to $52M;); Capex ~$23M; and effective tax rate ~23%.

