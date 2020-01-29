Scotts Miracle-Gro blossoms as Hawthorne sales boost earnings

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG +7.1% ) surges to a new 52-week high after posting a smaller than expected FQ1 loss and a 23% boost in revenues to $366M from $298M in the prior-year quarter.

The company typically posts a loss in its fiscal first quarter due to the seasonal nature of the lawn and garden category.

Scotts says its Hawthorne business, which makes hydroponic equipment and indoor growing products, generated double-digit growth in California and Colorado, two of the biggest cannabis markets in the U.S., and emerging cannabis markets such as Michigan and Florida also showed strong growth.

Q4 Hawthorne sales jumped 41% Y/Y to $199M, driven by strong demand in nearly all categories of indoor growing equipment and supplies, and U.S. Consumer segment sales gained 8% to $147M due to improved listing support with certain retail partners.

Company-wide GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rates were 14.8% and 14.9%, respectively, vs. 11.6% and 12.4% a year ago, driven mostly by 2019 price increases and benefits from higher volume.

For FY 2020, Scotts continues to project EPS of $4.95-$5.15 on rising revenues of 4%-6%, which translates to $3.28B-$3.35B vs. $3.3B analyst consensus estimate, and ~$300M in free cash flow.