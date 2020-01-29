Textron to raise production of 737 MAX simulators, CEO says

Textron (TXT +3.7% ) will increase the number of 737 MAX simulators in production, CEO Scott Donnelley says, adding that he continues to see order interest and "a little bit of an upside on the number of MAX sims."

The Boeing plane has been grounded since last March, and the company has recommended that pilots undergo training in a simulator replicating the model before flying it.

Donnelly declines to comment on reports of Textron as a possible buyer for Bombardier's Cessna business jets.

Shares enjoy solid gains after the company posted better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues while issuing in-line guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $3.50-$3.70 vs. $3.67 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $14B vs. $13.9B consensus.