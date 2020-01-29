Eli Lilly Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.92B (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.