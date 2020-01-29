Wedbush boosts profit estimate on Polaris

Wedbush Securities analyst James Hardiman says Polaris Industries (PII -1.6% ) posted a better-than-feared Q4.

"EBIT missed expectations, and would have missed more significantly were it not for a large tariff benefit. With respect to the outlook, while the sales guide was worse than expected, this is more than offset by upside to margin assumptions. And while the booking of 2019 refunds toward 2020 gross profits was somewhat of a surprise (and a significant upside driver versus our numbers), the guidance also assumes better-than-expected tariff mitigation and opex management over the course of the year."

Hardiman lifts the full-year EPS estimate on Neutral-rated Polaris to $6.99 vs. management's guidance range of $6.80 to $7.05 and the consensus mark of $6.92.

Previously: Mixed result for Polaris in Q4 (Jan. 28)