Marsh & McLennan Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.34B (+17.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MMC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.