Electronic Arts Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.51 (+191.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 6 downward.