Evercore surges 11% after cost-cutting announced

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) climbs 11% after announcing plans to cut employee headcount by ~6% in an effort to cut costs and increase productivity.

Expects the move to result in costs of ~$38M, with $2.9M of that amount taken as a special charge in 2019.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.72, which excludes the restructuring charge, beats the most optimistic analyst estimate of $2.65 and comes in 16% better than the average estimate of $2.35.

Q4 adjusted revenue of $668.5M, down 14% Y/Y, exceeds the consensus estimate of $576.2M.

Targets adjusted operating margins of 25% or more; adjusted operating margin was 24.5% in 2019.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak expected EVR to move up on the restructuring news "as historically this company has not engaged in aggressive cost-cutting actions."

He also noted management's positive outlook commentary: "As we enter 2020, dialogues with clients remain very active and our backlogs remain strong," President and CEO Ralph Schlosstein said.

