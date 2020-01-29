Bonanza Creek bounces on rising production, guidance

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI +7.3% ) climbs higher after providing a 2019 operations update and 2020 guidance.

The company says average sales volumes rose 37% Y/Y to 24.3K boe/day for Q4 and jumped 48% Y/Y to 23.5K boe/day for the full year.

Total 2019 capex is estimated at $222M, below Bonanza's most recent guidance of $230M-$240M and initial guidance of $230M-$255M.

Q4 lease operating expense of $3.01/boe brings the full year to $2.95/boe, near the midpoint of the company's most recent guidance.

For 2020, Bonanza's initial guidance is for production of 26K-29K boe/day (57%-60% oil), representing 11%-23% growth, and capex of $215M-$235M.