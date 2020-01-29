International Paper Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-37.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.6B (-5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.