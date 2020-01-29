Satsuma Pharma rallies on encouraging data on lead candidate, up 11%

Thinly traded micro cap Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA +10.7%) is up on below-average volume, a modest 64K shares, adding to yesterday's 30% pop, also on light volume.
After Tuesday's close, it announced the publication of Phase 1 data on lead candidate STS101 (dihydroergotamine or DHE) nasal powder for the acute treatment of migraine in Headache, The Journal of Head and Face Pain.
The early-stage, open-label, crossover study assessed the safety and pharmacokinetics of STS101, Bausch Health Companies' (BHC +0.3%) Migranal (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray and DHE administered via intramuscular (IM) injection in healthy volunteers.
The authors concluded that STS101 showed a favorable tolerability profile and delivered greater DHE plasma concentrations than both Migranal and IM DHE.
A Phase 3 clinical trial, EMERGE, is in process with topline data expected in H2. The primary endpoints are pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome symptom at hour 2 post dose.
Selected migraine-related tickers: Amgen (AMGN +1.1%), Eli Lilly (LLY +1.1%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1.2%), Allergan (AGN +0.1%), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM +0.5%), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN -8.5%)