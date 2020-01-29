Blackstone Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2020 5:30 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 vs. $(0.02) in 4Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+206.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.