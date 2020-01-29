Littelfuse -2% post Q4 results; provides 1Q20 guidance

Littelfuse (LFUS -2.8% ) reported Q4 revenue decline of 15.8% Y/Y to $338.52M, reflecting ongoing global trade uncertainties, excess electronics channel inventories and declines in global auto production.

Segment sales: Electronics $208.88M (+20.9% Y/Y); Automotive $101.72M (-9.2% Y/Y); and Industrial $27.93M (+6.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 485 bps to 33.5%; and operating margin declined by 330 bps to 9.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $59.7M (-29.2% Y/Y) and margin declined by 340 bps to 17.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $84.4M, compared to $79.7M a year ago. Free cash flow was $60.9M.

1Q20 Guidance: Net sales $352M to $364M; Adj. EPS $1.21 to $1.35; and Adj. effective tax rate 18.5% - 19.5%.

Previously: Littelfuse EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)