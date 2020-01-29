Seeking Alpha
Top News

Stocks shake off virus fears to focus on earnings

|By: , SA News Editor

The three major U.S. stock averages rebound from dip earlier in the session as investors look past coronavirus concerns and some weaker-than-expected economic reports to focus on some better-than-expected earnings from the likes of Apple (+2.7%), GE (+10%), and Dow Inc. (+4.8%).

Nasdaq gains 0.4%, S&P 500 rises 0.3%, and the Dow is up 0.4%.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.62%.

Crude oil falls 0.3% to $53.34 per barrel.

By S&P 500 industry sector, industrials (+1.0%) and materials (+0.6%) outpace the market, while energy (-0.4%), communication services (-0.3%), and real estate trail (-0.2%).

U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 98.13.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.4%, the DAX rose 0.2%, and the FTSE 100 ended the day roughly flat.