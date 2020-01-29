Stocks shake off virus fears to focus on earnings

The three major U.S. stock averages rebound from dip earlier in the session as investors look past coronavirus concerns and some weaker-than-expected economic reports to focus on some better-than-expected earnings from the likes of Apple ( +2.7% ), GE ( +10% ), and Dow Inc. ( +4.8% ).

Nasdaq gains 0.4% , S&P 500 rises 0.3% , and the Dow is up 0.4% .

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.62%.

Crude oil falls 0.3% to $53.34 per barrel.

By S&P 500 industry sector, industrials ( +1.0% ) and materials ( +0.6% ) outpace the market, while energy ( -0.4% ), communication services ( -0.3% ), and real estate trail ( -0.2% ).

U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 98.13.