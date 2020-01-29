Coal companies on review at New York state pension fund

New York state's pension system could divest from 27 coal companies, says State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, adding that decisions could come within two months.

DiNapoli says the pension fund sent letters to companies with at least 10% of their revenue from thermal coal asking how much they are spending to move away from coal burned to produce electricity, how much of their revenue stems from low-emission technologies, and other factors.

Under review are Arch Coal (ARCH -2% ), Consol Energy (CEIX -1.2% ) and Peabody Energy (BTU -1.8% ), among others.

The shares make up just a fraction of the $211B in total assets of the state public pension system, making any decision largely symbolic, DiNapoli says.

ETF: KOL