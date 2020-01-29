National Fuel Gas Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $534.85M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.